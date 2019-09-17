Rahul wishes PM Modi on 69th birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, wishing him good health and happiness.Modi turned 69 on Tuesday and was greeted by several top leaders from across the political spectrum."My best wishes to Narendra Modi Ji on his 69th birthday. May he be blessed with good health and happiness always," Gandhi said in a tweet. PTI ASK ASK DIVDIV