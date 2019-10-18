Rahul's chopper forced to abort landing in Delhi due to bad weather, sent to Rewari

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in Rewari on Friday due to bad weather.He was returning to Delhi from Mahendragarh in Haryana where he addressed an election rally in place of his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is down with a viral infection.In response to speculation, sources close to Rahul Gandhi said his helicopter was forced to abort its landing in Delhi due to bad weather and not due to a technical snag.It later landed safely in Rewari from where he headed to Delhi by road, a source said.A video shared on social media showed Rahul Gandhi playing cricket with children in Rewari where his helicopter landed. This was his second poll rally in the state that goes to polls on October 21.Earlier he had addressed a public meeting in Nuh in Mewat region of the state.PTI SKC/ASK DPB