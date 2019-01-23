Rahul's fall is Priyanka's rise: UP BJP

Lucknow, Jan 23 (PTI) The BJP in Uttar Pradesh Wednesday linked Congress president Rahul Gandhis fall in his party to the rise of Priyanka Gandhi, who has been put in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. "Congratulations to Priyanka Gandhi on her appointment and assignment, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and UP minister Siddharth Nath Singh said. However, it is also an admission that in the Gandhi family, the dependence on Rahul is over, he added. He said Rahul Gandhi's fall is the rise of Priyanka Gandhi in the Congress. The minister said Priyanka Gandhi can be judged from her management so far of the Rae Bareli constituency, where he claimed no development has taken place. Singh, who is also the UP government spokesperson, was commenting on the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi as the Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh East. Jyotiraditya Scindia was made the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary for UP West. Amethi and Rae Bareli, the two Gandhi family bastions, fall in eastern Uttar Pradesh. "It is good that one by one Gandhi family members are being tested in Indian politics and are being rejected. Now is the turn of Priyanka Gandhi," Singh said. Welcoming his sister's entry into active politics, Rahul Gandhi said he is "very happy" that she will assist him in the Lok Sabha polls. He also called Jyotiraditya Scindia a dynamic youth leader. PTI SAB SMI ASHASH