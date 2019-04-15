Rahul's 'Modi surname' remark insult to a section of society: Rajasthan BJP chief

Jaipur, Apr 15 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini Monday termed Congress president Rahul Gandhi's "why all thieves have surname Modi" remark undignified and claimed that it was an insult to a particular section of the society.Addressing a poll rally in Karnataka on April 13, Rahul Gandhi, in a blistering attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sought to know "why all thieves have surname Modi.""The statement of the Congress president is undignified and is also an insult to a particular section," Saini told reporters here.Referring to an incident of stones being lobbed at a procession in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's home turf Jodhpur, he alleged that there is complete lawlessness in the state.Meanwhile, former Rajasthan women panel chairperson Suman Sharma slammed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for his alleged "underwear" jibe against his BJP rival from Rampur Lok Sabha seat Jaya Prada.She demanded that the Election Commission take strict action in the matter and restrict Khan from contesting the polls. PTI AG NSDNSD