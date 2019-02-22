Rahul's 'prime time minister' jibe: Naqvi claims Sonia made indecent remarks during Kargil war

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Slamming Rahul Gandhi for his "prime time minister" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Friday claimed the Congress president was following his mother Sonia Gandhi's footsteps who had made "indecent" remarks during the Kargil war.Either the Congress leaders are questioning the surgical strike or raising hue and cry over the Rafale deal, he said."During the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, when the armed forces were involved in Kargil war, Sonia Gandhi had made indecent remarks... it is their tradition. Now when two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists have been nabbed in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is in pain," Naqvi said on the sidelines of an event here.Two alleged Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, posing as students and involved in recruiting for the group, have been arrested from Deoband in Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O P Singh said on Friday.Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi dubbed Narendra Modi "prime time minister", and alleged that the prime minister was smiling at a photo shoot in the waters on February 14 when an "ocean of pain filled the country's heart and homes of the martyrs" after the Pulwama attack.In a tweet with the hashtag 'PhotoShootSarkar', Gandhi said the prime minister continued shooting for a film even three hours after the news of the Pulwama terror strike came in.Naqvi also hit out at Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his remarks on whether India should boycott its June 16 cricket World Cup clash against Pakistan, saying, "How can there be cricketing ties with a country that backs terrorism."Amid calls for India to boycott its June 16 cricket World Cup clash against Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday said forfeiting the match would not just cost two points but also be "worse than surrender".Tharoor, in a tweet, said the government did not even declare national mourning following the Pulwama attack and wants to cancel a match three months from now."Reminder: at the height of the 1999 Kargil War, India played Pakistan in the cricket World Cup, & won. To forfeit the match this year would not just cost two points: it would be worse than surrender, since it would be defeat without a fight," the senior Congress leader had said. PTI PLB NSDNSD