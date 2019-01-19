Rahul's Shakti project launched in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jan 19 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Saturday launched Congress president Rahul Gandhi's flagship 'Shakti' project to galvanise party workers in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha election due by May.According to the party, people can join the 'Shakti' project by sending an SMS, mentioning their voter ID number in the message box and they would be registered. The project also aims to connect Congress workers digitally with Gandhi.It said the project's success was reflected in the party's win in the assembly polls in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.Chief Minister Singh asked party workers to make optimum use of this messaging system to target voters at the grassroots level, according to a Congress party release.He said the project would help in providing feedback to the Congress leadership about party affairs and electoral prospects. PTI CHS ABHABH