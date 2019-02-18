RAIC signs trilateral agreement with Indian groups to boost cultural ties

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) To promote cultural ties between Russia and India, the Russian Association for International Cooperation (RAIC) on Monday signed a trilateral agreement with Friendship Society of India and the India-Russia Foundation. Talking about the cooperation between two countries, Sergey Kalashnikov, Chairman of the Presidium of the RAIC, said, "We know that India is developing very fast. And this development (signing of agreement) covers technical sphere, different humanitarian aspects, and we are confident that our ties are really the ties of strategic partners." "I am confident that today's meeting will give impetus to multi-dimensional and multi-level ties between Russia and India," said Kalashnikov, who is also a member of Federation Council, the upper house of Federal Assembly of Russia. Before the signing of the trilateral agreement, the RAIC as well as the Indian friendship groups had a meeting with President of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who is a Rajya Sabha member from the BJP. "I would like to say that now the world has to choose between two options, either we return to the past, or we create the new humanitarian order," said Nikolay Kudashev, Russian Ambassador to India. "This would be the road for new level of international, interstate relations based on new cultural, humanitarian relations. And in this sense, the culture is not about some artifacts of the past," added Kudashev. Before signing of the trilateral agreement, the RAIC also held a meeting with the members of India-Russia Foundation at Russian Embassy. PTI DSP SMN