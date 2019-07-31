Raids continue in Azam Khan's university; 2,500 rare books recovered

Lucknow, Jul 31 (PTI) The joint raids of the police and district administration continued at SP leader Azam Khan's Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur on Wednesday even as his son Abdullaha Azam was detained for creating hindrance in government work. Rampur SP Ajaypal Sharma said over 2,500 rare stolen books were recovered from the university's library till now. "Azam's son and SP MLA Abdullah Azam has been detained for obstructing the raids and creating hurdles in the government work," Sharma told PTI. Investigation in the case began on June 16 after Zubair Khan, principal of Oriental College in Rampur, earlier known as Madarsa Aliya, lodged an FIR alleging over 9,000 books were stolen and taken to the library in Jauhar University. Madrasa Aliya is about 250 years old. "The raids which started yesterday (Tuesday) are continuing. Rare books have been recovered there," Director General of Police OP Singh told PTI. Presently 50 boxes of 2,500 rare books with stamps have been recovered, a senior official said, adding the probe in the matter is on. The recovered books are ancient and valuable, he said. Mohammad Azam Khan, a Samajwadi Party leader and the MP from the city, is the founder and chancellor of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. PTI ABN INDIND