Raigarh municipal corporation wins "Swachhata Excellence awards 2019"

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's Raigarh municipal corporation on Friday won the "Swachhata Excellence awards 2019", according to a statement issued Friday.The municipal corporations of Ambikapur and Kumbakonam bagged the second and third prizes respectively.According to the statement issued by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, Nagar Palika Parishad of Jashpur Nagar, Malappuram Municipality, and Nagar Palika Parishad Surajpur have claimed the prizes in the "Statutory Towns" category.It said that for million-plus cities, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has won the award.For aspirational districts, Chas Municipal Corporation has been awarded with a consolation prize.Giving away the awards here, ministry secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said "each and every family needs to contribute towards making a New India including making swachhata as a matter of habit."Once success stories on swachhata come from the common families, it will attain the shape of a Jan Aandolon," Mishra said. PTI BUN DPB