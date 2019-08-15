Rail traffic hit on Jhansi-Lalitpur route after showers

Jhansi, Aug 15 (PTI) The rail traffic on Jhansi-Lalitpur route remained affected for over five hours on Thursday morning with rainwater accumulating on the tracks. Jhansi rail divison PRO Manoj Kumar Singh said rainwater inundated the tracks near the Mohasa area following heavy rainfall and trains were stopped at nearby stations like Lalitpur. The railway staff was rushed to clear the tracks, Singh said, adding that the traffic on the route was restored after five hours. The trains that were hit die to it were Punjab Mail, Jhelum Express, Andhra Sampark Kranti, Nizamuddin Express and Chhattisgarh Express. PTI CORR SAB RDKRDK