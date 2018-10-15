RailRestro Launches its Very own Food Delivery Fleet Brand - Railivery

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PATNA, India, October 15, 2018/PRNewswire/ --RailRestro in partnership with Yescom Global Kart Pvt Ltd is going to launch their very own food delivery fleet brand named Railivery. RailRestro being an authorized e-catering partner of IRCTC is trying to meet the concerns in terms of non-deliveries due to train delays and other situations through its partnership with businesses that are in the same niche. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/769032/RailRestro_Logo.jpg )Railivery is a brand of Patna-based parent firm, Yescom Global Kart Pvt Ltd. Railivery is a step towards ensuring proper food deliveries to people who order food online in trains via e-catering service modes. Due to the growing number of concerns of non-deliveries and quality, this business model is coming into effect. Now, the end user doesn't have to rely on restaurant owners for the delivery concerns and this would be managed completely by RailRestro.Changing The E-Catering Delivery Model Talking about the new venture, Yescom Global Kart Pvt Ltd's founder, Mr. Nitish Kumar says "Delivery was a burdensome part for both restaurant owners and food aggregators like RailRestro. The ones suffering were the travelers. There was an urgent need to address this concern and this is how 'Railivery' came into existence. This would ease the whole supply chain of food delivery in trains. Currently, we are launching it on a pilot run for 20 cities," which include: New Jalpaiguri, Guwahati, Barauni, Hajipur, Patna, Allahabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mughalsarai, Ghaziabad, Agra Cantt., H. Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar, Old Delhi, Delhi Cantt., Yeshwantpur, Bangalore Cantt., Katpadi, Chennai Central, Egmore, Raipur, Bilaspur, Tata Nagar, Rourkela, Gondia, Jharsuguda, Asansol, Durgapur, Jasideeh, Lakhisarai, Kiul, Bardhhaman.This has been already running in 4 locations namely Mughalsarai, H. Nizamuddin, Raipur and Patna and has proved to be a fruitful one. Also, the plan ahead is to invest INR 20 million and take the whole supply chain to a new level and deliver meals across 50 stations by March 2019.Roadmap Ahead RailRestro is also entering into partnerships with multiple brands to generate awareness towards e-catering. In such an endeavor, RailRestro is entering into a partnership with major service aggregator named ' Global Garner' . Global Garner is a unique business that offers a galore of service touchpoints for end users. It offers its very own cash back model for every purchase made with their partner service providers. With RailRestro, Global Garner would be doing the same. This would entice more users to try e-catering services while traveling in trains.With such initiatives, the food delivery concerns would be sorted and will help in proper food delivery in trains.About Yescom Global Kart Yescom Global Kart Pvt Ltd is a Patna based firm engaged in offering state-of-the-art services for Indian Railways travelers. RailMitra is brand owned by Yescom Global Kart which offers a unique platform to plan train journey from scratch to finish. From Train ticket booking to PNR status and a lot more one can do with RailMitra app.Source: Yescom Global Kart Pvt Ltd PWRPWR