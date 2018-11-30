Railway completes 194 km of eastern dedicated freight corridor

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The railway has completed 194 km long section from Bhadan to Khurja in Uttar Pradesh of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) and conducted its trial run on Friday here.Located between Delhi - Kanpur section, one of India's busiest rail network, the Bhadan-Khurja stretch has six stations and a total of 249 bridges including 17 major, 137 minor, 92 Rail Under Bridges (RUB) and 3 Rail Fly Overs (RFOs), the railway said in a statement. The freight train on the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) will be capable of attaining speed of 100 kmph as against the current maximum speed of 75 km/h on Indian Railway. The DFC, one of the largest rail infrastructure project in the country, is being constructed by the railway's sister concern Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL). DFCCIL had recently run first Double Stack Container Freight train on the 190 km stretch between Ateli to Phulera (located on Rewari - Ajmer portion) of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on August 15. PTI ASG RCJ