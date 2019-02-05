Railway engineer arrested while taking bribe in Rajasthan

Bharatpur, Feb 5 (PTI) An engineer of the North Central Railway was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 85,000 from a contractor here Tuesday, police said.The accused, Rakesh Kumar Meena, senior section engineer at the Eidgah Agra station (Uttar Pradesh), had demanded the bribe from the contractor for clearing bills against works done by his firm, they said.Meena had also assured complainant Chandrashekhar that he will not face any problem in the future, officials said."After verification of the complaint, the accused engineer was trapped at the firm's office in Bharatpur. He has been arrested," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashok Chauhan of the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau said. PTI SDA IJT