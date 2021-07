Railway official accused of misbehaving with staff at New Delhi railway station

(Eds: Adding a word in para 2) /R New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) A major ruckus broke out at the New Delhi railway station when the chairman of the Passenger Services Committee visited the station for an inspection. The station staff accused the chairman, Ramesh Chandra Ratan, of misbehaving with them. Ratan entered the station director's room and allegedly threatened him, sources said. However, there is no clarity on the issue that triggered the chaos. Commenting on the issue, Northern Railway PRO Deepak Kumar said there seemed to be some issue and details about the incident was being collected. PTI ASGHMB