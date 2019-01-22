scorecardresearch
Railway official accused of misbehaving with staff at New Delhi railway station

(Eds: Correcting the name of the committee in para 1) /R New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) A major ruckus broke out at the New Delhi railway station when the chairman of the Passenger Services Committee visited the station for an inspection. The station staff accused Ramesh Chandra Ratan of misbehaving with them. Ratan entered the station director's room and allegedly threatened him, sources said. However, there is no clarity on the issue that triggered the chaos. Commenting on the issue, Northern Railway PRO Deepak Kumar said there seemed to be some issue and details about the incident was being collected. PTI ASGHMB

