Railway revises percentage distribution of Track Maintainers' posts

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) In order to give promotion benefits, Raliways Friday revised the percentage distribution of posts of Track Maintainers, stating that those belonging to top three categories would be 10 per cent, 20 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively. Till date, the percentage of Track Maintainers who belonged to top three categories were 6 per cent, 12 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively.From now onward, the "Track Maintainer-IV" category, which is the bottom most category, would have only 50 per cent of the Track Maintainers, stated the Railway Board order dated March 8. Earlier, it was 60 per cent. "The matter has been examined and keeping in view the functional, operational and administrative requirements and career progression and working condition of Track Maintainers, it has been decided... that percentage distribution of posts of Track Maintainers shall be revised," Railway Board order said. "The issue of revision of existing percentage distribution of posts of Track Maintainers has been raised at various fora by both the recognised Federations {All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF)/National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR)," the order stated."The revision of percentage distribution of posts of Track Maintainers...would be self-financing and an expenditure neutral proposition," it added. AIRF General Secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra stated on Saturday that through this order, "the road for upgradation and promotion of Track Maintainers, who are spine of the Railways and who work day and night to ensure safety, has become clear." PTI DSP RCJ