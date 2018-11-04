Railway safety chief commissioner begins probe into Amritsar train tragedy

Amritsar,Nov 4 (PTI) Railway Safety Chief Commissioner S K Pathak Sunday began his probe into the train tragedy here on Dusshera in which about 60 people were killed and several others injured.Member of Parliament Gurjeet Singh Aujla met Pathak and said the statements of eyewitnesses were not being recorded presently.The Congress MP said Pathak told him that the statements of railway officials were being recorded currently and he would meet general public later.Amritsar MP Aujla said he requested the official to stage a mock accident under the supervision of experienced engineers and experts to ascertain how the accident took place. The MP said since there has been a "delay" in ordering this inquiry, the probe team must ensure that all material of evidential value are forensically checked against possible tempering. The speedometer of the train involved in the accident must be checked for errors and tempering, he demanded.The gatemen are supposed to transmit information to the higher authorities and train drivers of impediments on the tracks, he claimed and asked the official, probing the tragedy to ascertain if the gatemen at the nearest crossing had informed the station control room.Aujla said Pathak assured him that he would consider all his points during the inquiry. PTI JMS CHS RAXRAX