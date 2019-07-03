Railways earned additional Rs 1,500 cr since Dec 2015 by revising fare rules: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The railways has earned an additional revenue of over Rs 1,500 crore since December 2015 by charging full fare for children in the age group of five to 12 years, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said Wednesday.The full fare was charged if a separate berth was booked for a child.Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, Goyal said the railways has earned an additional revenue of around Rs 1,569 crore from December 2015 to May 2019.In December 2015, the rules were revised and commuters were allowed to book separate berths and seats for children between five and 12 years of age upon payment of the full fare. PTI ASG ASG ANBANB