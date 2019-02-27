Railways issue security alert across network

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Indian Railways has issued a security alert across its network in view of the escalating tension with Pakistan, a senior official of the Railway Protection Force said Wednesday. Security has been beefed up on board all trains operating in border areas and on railway premises, he said. "We have issued an alert to all General Managers of zones in view of the prevailing security scenario. All trains to the mainland and valley in Jammu and Kashmir have additional security personnel on board. We have also identified specific targets related to railways and have beefed up security there," RPF DG, Arun Kumar told PTI. He also said that no trains to Jammu and Kashmir have been cancelled so far. PTI ASG ASG DVDV