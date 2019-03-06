Railways MoS inaugurates several projects at Ghazipur station

Ghazipur (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) Minister of state for RailwaysManoj Sinha Wednesday said the all round development ofpassenger facilities in railways under the Narendra Modi government amply demonstrates that a lot can be achieved with a firm resolve."Realising the mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, theRailways has set new records. The Ghazipur station has become an important one from where scores of trains pass," said the minister after inaugurating several projects aimed at providing better passenger facilities at the Ghazipur station. The inaugurated works included installation of the CCTV surveillance system at the station with the help of Nirbhaya fund. Sinha said this would ensure the security of women and children. "Several works to provide better facilities to passengers have been taken up proving that a lot can be achieved with a firm resolve," he added. He said the progress made by the Railways in thelast five years was more than what was done in the past 60years.Local people's representatives and senior railways officials too were present on the occasion. PTI COR SAB RAXRAXRAX