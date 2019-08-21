Railways not to use single-use plastic from Oct 2

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who appealed to the nation to shun single-use plastic during his Independence Day speech, Railways has decided to stop its use across the network, a statement from the national transporter said Wednesday.All vendors and staff across Indian Railways are to be encouraged to use reusable bags to reduce plastic footprint. A pledge will be administered to cut use of plastics on October 2, the statement said. "Ministry of Railways has directed all Railway units to enforce ban on single-use plastic material, with less than 50 micron thickness, from October 2, 2019. Emphasis is on making necessary arrangements to minimize generation of plastic waste and its eco- friendly disposal," it said.It also appealed to its staff to reduce, reuse and refuse plastic products and to use inexpensive reusable bags to reduce plastic footprint."IRCTC to implement return of plastic drinking water bottles as part of extended producer responsibility," it said, adding that plastic bottle crushing machines will be provided expeditiously. PTI ASG RT