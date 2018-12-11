Railways to discontinue mela surcharge

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Just ahead of the Kumbh Mela in January, the railways said it has decided to discontinue 'mela surcharge', an extra charge levied on passengers during major fairs. In an order issued Tuesday, the Railway Board said the 'mela surcharge' was being discontinued. The railways imposes the surcharge on booking or purchase of railway tickets at places across the country where fairs are organised to meet its extra-internal expenditure on the fairs. "The Ministry of Railways has decided to discontinue the levy of 'mela surcharge' with effect from December 11, 2018," the circular said.PTI ASG AAR