Railways to fill up 13487 posts of engineers, depot superintendents

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The Ministry of Railways on Friday announced recruitment to more than 13,000 posts of junior engineers (JE), junior engineers (information technology), depot material superintendent (DMS) and chemical and metallurgical assistant (CMA). The scale of the posts is Rs 35,400-Rs 1,12,400 (Level 6) as per 7th Central Pay Commission, a statement from the ministry said. "The notification for the 13,487 posts has been issued on the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) website. The last date for applications for this 2 stage recruitment (1st stage-computer-based test, 2nd stage-document verification) is January 31, 2019," it said. The statement also said that the notified vacancies are spread over different railway zones and states and candidates from all over India may apply against these pan-India vacancies. Qualifications to apply for posts of junior engineers are three-year diploma in specified disciplines or combination of various streams of the basic engineering disciplines from a recognised institution. For depot store superintendent, three-year diploma in engineering in any discipline from a recognised university/institute. Degree in engineering disciplines will also be acceptable in lieu of diploma in engineering. For junior engineer (IT), PGDCA/B.Sc. (Computer Science)/B.Tech (Computer Science)/DOEACC 'B' level course of three years duration or equivalent from recognised university/institute is required qualifications for application. For chemical and metallurgical assistant, Bachelor's Degree in Science with Physics and Chemistry with minimum of 45 per cent marks from a recognised university/institute is required qualification for application. The applicants have to be in the age group of 18-33 years as on January 1, 2019. PTI ASG SMN