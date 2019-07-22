Railways to hire retired army personnel to protect its properties

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Railways will hire retired army personnel for security of its properties across the country, an official order has said.Earlier, the Railway Board had empowered general managers of its zones to engage government security agencies like home guards, Maharashtra Industrial Security Force in core areas of railway security to the extent of vacancy in the Railway Protection Force to secure its premises. Now, the order has been modified to include former army men through the Sainik Kalayan Boards. The fresh order was issued by the Railway Board on July 18.These men can be hired by the general managers during summer rush or festival seasons or whenever required. According to official data, 76,563 C and D-level RPF and RPSF (railway protection special force) personnel are working with the railways. This is 15 per cent less than the sanctioned strength. PTI ASG ASG SOMSOMSOM