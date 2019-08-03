Railways waives cancellation charges for passengers travelling to and from J&K

(Eds: Adds details) New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The railways has decided that no cancellation charge will be taken from passengers till Tuesday morning if they cancel reserved tickets booked for their journey originating from Jammu, Katra and Uddhampur stations, sources in the ministry said on Saturday. This facility will also be available to passengers travelling to these stations from other destinations, the sources said. Only clerkage charge shall be taken, they said. While the order has been issued, the Centre For Railway Information Systems (CRIS) needs to be updated so that this facility is made available from 8 am Sunday to 8 am Tuesday, the sources said. The decision comes in the wake of the Jammu and Kashmir administration asking Amarnath Yatris to cut short their pilgrimage and tourists to return, citing emergency situation. Earlier, Air India announced waiver of cancellation fee on rescheduling or cancellation for all its flights to and from Srinagar till August 15. PTI ASG JTR ASG CK