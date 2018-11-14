Railways won't compromise on safety issues: Ashwani Lohani

Jaipur, Nov 14 (PTI) Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani said on Wednesday that the Railways will not compromise on safety and security of passengers.Lohani was here to chair a meeting of North Western Railways (NWR) officials and to review work progress. He said that safety and security of passengers are paramount to the Railways. He stressed on modernization of the railway infrastructure and human resources besides simplification of work system. NWR CPRO Tarun Jain said the chairman inspected the Jaipur-Bandikui rail section and the Bandikui station. He also inspected the Jaipur railway station, various offices associated to it and the construction work at platform 6 and 7. Lohani was accompanied by DRM Saumya Mathur and other officials of the NWR. PTI AG GVS