Rain affects traffic in parts of Delhi, Gurgaon

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Vehicular movements were affected in several parts of Delhi and its nearby areas as a bout of rain broke a 16-day dry spell in the national capital on Thursday.The National Highway-8 that connects Delhi with Gurgaon saw traffic coming to nearly a standstill during the evening peak hour as waterlogging was reported from several parts of the stretch between Mahipalpur and Toll Plaza."It took me 25 minutes to cover the stretch between Mahipalpur to Gurgaon," said Jia Bharadwaj, a commuter.Earlier, the Delhi Traffic Police had issued an advisory regarding traffic. "Traffic will remain heavy on Mehrauli Mahipalpur Road from Andheria mod to Fortis Hospital today from 3.00 pm to 6.30 pm due to religious procession. Kindly avoid the stretch," it tweeted.People also took to social media to complain about the traffic."Huge Traffic Jam on NH-8 (From Delhi to Jaipur side). It will take more than 1.5 hours to pass Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk and Manesar Toll Plaza #GurgaonJam," tweeted an commuter.Weather experts have said conditions are favourable for monsoon to make an onset in the national capital in the next 48 hours. PTI NIT SOMSOM