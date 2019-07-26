Rain brings down mercury in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Showers in many areas of the national capital brought down the mercury on Friday. The India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for the national capital for Friday. The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 33 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature recorded was 26.2 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal. The Safdurjung observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded 8.6 millilitres of rainfall until 8:30 pm, the IMD said. Delhi has recorded 178.8 mm rains from July 1 to July 25, which is seven per cent more than the 30-year average of 166.5 mm, officials said. Overall, it has received 189.3 mm precipitation against the long-term average of 230 mm since June 1, when the monsoon starts, a deficiency of 18 per cent, according to IMD data. The Safdarjung observatory recorded 50.2 mm rainfall, the heaviest in the monsoon season this year, on July 22. The weather station at Palam gauged 61 mm precipitation on July 18. The MeT department has predicted cloudy skies for Saturday with light to moderate rain and thundershowers. PTI PR PR SMNSMN