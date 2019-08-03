Rain brings mercury down in national capital

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Rainfall in various parts of the national capital on Saturday brought down the temperature below normal limits and caused the humidity to shoot up. The maximum temperature was recorded at 32.9 degrees Celsius, one degree less then the normal, and minimum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, a Meteorological Department official said.The humidity level was recorded at 88 per cent, he said.While the Safdarjung observatory recorded 0.4 mm rainfall, the Palam observatory recorded 12.8 mm rainfall and the Aya Nagar observatory recorded 11.7 mm rainfall.The weatherman predicted generally cloudy sky with light rains for Sunday. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum 27 degrees Celsius.On Friday, large swathes of Delhi reeled under sultry weather though a few places recorded light rains. PTI NIT IJTIJT