Rain brings mild relief from sizzling conditions in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 13 (PTI) Light to moderate rain in parts of Rajasthan brought relief from the scorching heatwave conditions on Thursday, the MeT department said. The temperatures fell due to the light to moderate rains accompanied by duststorm that occurred at few places in the east and at isolated places in west Rajasthan on Wednesday, the weatherman said. Churu and Ganganagar recorded the maximum temperatures in the state at 44.5 degree Celsius, followed by Bikaner and Jaisalmer at 43.1 degrees and 41.2 degrees respectively, the MeT said. The maximum temperature in other areas was below 40 degrees on Thursday, officials said. According to the MeT department, east Rajasthan received heavy rainfall with Mount Abu in Sirohi district receiving 7 cm rain and Mount Abu Tehsil 5 cm till Thursday morning. Several other areas in Alwar, Dausa, Sirohi, Bharatpur, Rajsamand, Jaipur and Dungarpur recorded 2 cm to 4 cm rain during this period, they added. The department has predicted duststorm, thunderstorm and gusty winds with speed of 30 kmph to 50 kmph and light to moderate rains at few places in the state during next 24 hours.