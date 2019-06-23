Rain brings relief in Jammu, maximum temp settles at 37.4 deg C

(Eds: Change in intro) Jammu, Jun 23 (PTI) Rain brought relief to the residents of Jammu from the scorching heat as the maximum temperature fell by four notches to settle at 37.4 degrees Celsius.The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above the average during this part of season, a Met department spokesperson said.The day temperature in most places of Jammu and Kashmir fell several degrees below normal after wide parts of the state experienced light to moderate rains, he said.In Srinagar, the maximum temperature was 23.6 degrees Celsius, down 5.1 notches from the previous day, while the night temperature appreciated to 13.9 degrees Celsius compared to previous night's 11.7 degrees Celsius, the Met spokesperson said. Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district, recorded a high of 32.5 degrees Celsius and a low of 25.2 degrees Celsius, he said.At 7.6 mm, Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded highest rainfall in the Kashmir valley till 5.30 pm, while Banihal in the Jammu region recorded 7.5 mm of rainfall, the Met spokesperson said.Jammu recorded 1 mm of rain, Srinagar 3.5 mm, Batote 6.4 mm, Katra 3.9 mm, Qazigund 6.0 mm and Kokernag received 5.8 mm rainfall, he said.Director, State Meteorological Department, Sonam Lotus, said the overall weather in the state is likely to remain erratic for next two to three days with no forecast of continuous heavy rain or showers.On the pattern of pre-monsoon rains, he said, there is a deficit in most districts of Jammu, above normal rainfall in Kashmir and normal showers in the Ladakh region. "The monsoon is likely to be delayed by a week. The normal arrival date of monsoon in the state is last week of June or first week of July. This year it may be delayed by a week as its onset over Kerala was also delayed by a week," he said. PTI TAS AD TIRTIRTIR