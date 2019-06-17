Rain brings respite from heat in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Jun 17 (PTI) It rained in Dehradun on Monday after a long dry spell, bringing much-needed respite to residents from heat. Though it was sunny and hot in the morning, rain made the weather pleasant in the afternoon. Dehradun is experiencing gruelling heat this summer with the maximum temperature hovering around 40 degrees Celsius. The city had its hottest day this summer on Saturday recording a temperature of 41 degrees Celsius. PTI ALM SMNSMN