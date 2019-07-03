Rain brings respite from sweltering heat in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 3 (PTI) There was some respite from the intense heatwave conditions in Rajasthan after parts of the state were lashed by rains on Wednesday.Several parts of Rajasthan recorded 2 to 6 cm of rainfall on Wednesday while Jodhpur received 44.5 mm of rainfall, the metrological department said.Pachpahar (Jhalawar) and Sayla (Jalore) recorded 6 cm of rainfall each followed by 5 cm of rainfall in Siwana (Barmer) and 4 cm of rainfall each in Aklera (Jhalawar) and Balotra (Barmer), the weatherman said.Traces of rain were also recorded in Kota while several other places recorded 2 to 3 cm of rainfall till Wednesday, he said.Sriganganagar was the hottest place in the state at 45 degrees Celsius followed by Bikaner at 43.7 degrees, Churu (43.4), Jaisalmer (43.2), Barmer (42.3), Jodhpur (40.5), Ajmer (39.3), Jaipur (39.2) and Kota at 33.4 degrees Celsius, the Met department said.It forecast heavy rainfall at some places in east Rajasthan and light to moderate rainfall at several places in the state till Thursday. PTI AG MAZ DPB