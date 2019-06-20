Rain brings some respite from heat in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 20 (PTI) People of Rajasthan received some respite from the searing heat as parts of the state were lashed by rain ranging from two to seven cm in the last 24 hours, a MeT official said on Thursday. Veja and Ganeshpur of Dungarpur received six cm and five cm of rainfall, respectively, followed by four cm in Sheo of Barmer, the official said.Various other places in the state recorded two to three cm of rainfall during the period, he said. On Thursday, Ajmer recorded 13.2 mm of rainfall whereas traces of rain were recorded in Sriganganagar, the official added.Meanwhile, Bikaner was the hottest place in the state with the maximum temperature settling at 42.7 degrees Celsius followed by 42.4 degrees in Churu, 42 degrees in Sriganganagar, 41.4 degrees in Jaisalmer, 40.3 degrees in Ajmer, 39.7 degrees in Jodhpur, 38.7 degrees in Barmer and 37.2 degrees Celsius in Jaipur, the weather department said.It has forecast light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in the state in the next 24 hours. PTI AG MAZ RHLRHL