Rain forecast for I-Day; light to moderate rainfall expected

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The Independence Day is likely to be damp this year, with the meteorological department predicting light to moderate rainfall this week. The month of August has so far recorded 67 per cent less rainfall than normal. The month's average was 116.1 mm and there was only 39.1 mm of rain this month, a senior Met official said. The seasonal average was 392.2 mm of rainfall and there has been 249.5 mm of rain till now, which is 36 per cent less than the average, the department said. "There will be possibility of light to moderate rains across the city on August 15. The Red Fort area could observe light rains in the morning hours on the Independence Day," said Kuldeep Srivastava, the regional weather forecasting head of the India Meteorological Department. It was a sultry day in Delhi on Tuesday, with rains in the afternoon. "The maximum temperature settled at 35.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while the minimum was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius," a meteorological department official said. The humidity levels oscillated between 92 and 62 per cent. The Safdarjung observatory recorded 10.1 mm of rainfall while the Palam observatory recorded 24.8 mm of rainfall, the Met official said. The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies on Wednesday, with the possibility of light thundershower. The maximum and minimum temperature would be around 31 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI NITHMB