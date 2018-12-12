Rain in Chandigarh and parts of Punjab, Haryana brings down temperatures

Chandigarh, Dec 12 (PTI) Rain in parts of Punjab and Haryana Wednesday brought down temperatures by a few notches.Among the areas that witnessed rains are Ambala, Karnal, Panchkula, Bhiwani, Patiala, Rupnagar, Halwara, Mohali and Faridkot. Chandigarh was also lashed by rains.While maximum temperatures dropped after the rain, the overnight temperatures hovered well above normal limits.Chandigarh recorded a low of 12.1 degree Celsius, five degrees more than the normal.In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6 degree Celsius, up six notches above normal. Ludhiana and Patiala recorded respective lows of 10.9 degree Celsius and 11.6 degree Celsius, both four notches above normal, a MeT Department official said here.Pathankot's minimum temperature was at 11.6 degree Celsius, Adampur's was at 11.7 degree Celsius, Bathinda's was at 8.5 degree Celsius, Halwara's was at degree Celsius and Gurdaspur's was at 7.5 degree Celsius. All these temperatures were well above the normal.In Haryana, Ambala registered a low of 11.4 degree Celsius, up four notches above normal.Hisar recorded a low of 12.3 degree Celsius, up four degree, while Karnal's minimum settled at 10 degree Celsius, two notches more than the normal.Narnaul and Rohtak's respective minimum temperatures were ar 11.9 degree Celsius and 12.4 degree Celsius, both five notches above the normal.Bhiwani, too, registered an above normal low at 12.8 degree Celsius.The MeT Department has forecast shallow to moderate fog at a few places over the next three days in Haryana and Punjab. It has also issued warning for dense fog, which is likely at isolated places in the two states. PTI SUN SOMSOM