Rain lashes parts of Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, Jul 4 (PTI) Pre-monsoon rains lashed Chandigarh and parts of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday, bringing respite to the people from scorching heat, the MeT department said here. Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded 29 mm rainfall on Thursday morning while Mohali and Panchkula also received rains, a MeT official said. The maximum temperatures went down a few notches below the normal after hovering several notches above the average in most parts of Punjab and Haryana for the past several days, the weatherman said. Ambala in Haryana recorded 3.4 mm rainfall while Punjab's Ludhiana recorded 4.5 mm rainfall, he said. PTI CHS MAZCK