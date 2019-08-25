Rain lashes parts of Pb & Hry, temperature below normal in most areas

Chandigarh, Aug 25 (PTI) Light to moderate rain lashed parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, bringing the maximum temperature below the normal in the two states, the weather department here said.Chandigarh received 18.6mm rainfall and the maximum temperature here settled at 28.6 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal.In Punjab, Patiala recorded 32mm rainfall and a maximum temperature of 29.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, it said.Mohali and Rupnagar districts also received light rain. The maximum temperature in Amritsar was 34.3 degrees Celsius and Ludhiana registered a high of 32.4 degrees Celsius, it said.In Haryana, Narnaul received 63mm rainfall and recorded a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius, the Met department said.Panchkula and Ambala districts also received rainfall.Ambala recorded a high of 29.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, while Hisar's maximum temperature was 35 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal. The Met department said Karnal recorded a high of 32.6 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature in Bhiwani was 34.2 degrees Celsius.It has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places in Haryana and at isolated places in Punjab over the next four days. PTI SUN AD ABHABH