Rain lashes parts of Raj, more expected on Monday

Jaipur, Aug 25 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan recorded rainfall ranging from 2 to 7 cm in the last 24 hours, a Met official said on Sunday.From Saturday to Sunday morning, Kanvas of Kota and Khanpur of Jhalawar recorded 7 cm rainfall each followed by Asnawar (6 cm), Baran and Sangod (5 cm each) and Atru and Aspur (4 cm each).Till Sunday evening, Kota recorded 1.8 cm rainfall whereas Jaipur, Sriganganagar and Dabok recorded light rainfall.With the maximum temperature settling at 40.8 degree Celsius, Sriganganagar was the hottest place in the state followed by Jaisalmer (39.9 degrees Celisus), Bikaner (39.5 degrees Celisus), Churu (39.1 degrees Celsius) and Jaipur (31 degree Celsius).The Met department has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in east Rajasthan during the next 24 hours. PTI AG RHL