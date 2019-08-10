Rain lashes parts of Rajasthan, more expected on Sunday

Jaipur, Aug 10 (PTI) Showers continued to lash several parts of Rajasthan including the capital Jaipur on Saturday, Met official said.Udaipur, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh and Sirohi districts recorded 3 to 15 cm rainfall in the 24 hours (ending 8 am on Saturday).The maximum 15 cm rainfall was recorded in Pratapgarh whereas Khairwada and Salumber recorded 12 cm each and Aspur received 10 cm rainfall during the period.In Jaipur, light rainfall was recorded whereas Dabok and Ajmer recorded 0.8 cm rainfall each between 8 am to 6 pm on Saturday.The Met department has forecast rainfall at several places of the state in the next 24 hours. PTI AG RHL