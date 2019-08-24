Rain lashes Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Aug 24 (PTI) Light-to-moderate rain lashed parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Saturday, keeping the maximum temperature in the region close to normal.Ambala received 28.3mm rainfall and Ludhiana 15.4mm, the weather department said.Hisar received 13mm rainfall followed by Chandigarh and Patiala (2.8mm each).The maximum temperature in the region hovered up to two notches above the normal.Hisar settled at a high of 37.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal, while the maximum temperature in Amritsar was 36.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal.Bhiwani had a high of 36.6C, Patiala 35.7C, Chandigarh 35.2C, Ambala 35.2C, Narnaul 35.5C, Ludhiana 34.9C.The weather department forecast light-to-moderate rainfall at a few places in Punjab, and Haryana during the next three days. PTI VSD ABHABH