Rain, thunderstorm forecast in parts of UP

Lucknow, Jun 14 (PTI) State capital Lucknow witnessed clear sky Friday, even as the meteorological department forecast that rain accompanied by thunderstorm is very likely at isolated places in the state.Issuing a warning, the meteorological department said that duststorm or thunderstorm accompanied with winds of up to 40 kilometres per hour and lightning are very likely at isolated places over the state.Banda was the hottest place in the state, where maximum temperature rose to 45 degrees Celsius, followed by Etawah, which recorded a high of 44.8 degree Celsius.Allahabad saw mercury reaching to 44.7 degrees Celsius.