Rain unlikely in Delhi for next few days, mercury may rise: IMD

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The mercury in the national capital is likely to rise as not much rains are expected over the next two to three days, the weather department said on Tuesday.Senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kuldeep Srivastava, said a low pressure area, which is currently over Bihar and the adjoining parts of south Uttar Pradesh, may lead to light to moderate rains in Delhi on August 24, 25 and 26. Vice president, Meteorology and Climate, at Skymet Weather, Mahesh Palawat, said not much precipitation is likely over the next two to three days. A fresh spell of rains is expected on August 25 and 26.The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded a high of 34.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.Delhi has recorded 115.8 mm of rains against the 30-year average of 176.5 mm, a shortfall of 34 per cent, in August so far.The city gauged 199.2 mm rains in July, which is five per cent less than the long-term average of 210.6 mm.Overall, it has received 326.2 mm of precipitation against the long-term average of 452.6 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, a deficiency of around 28 per cent, IMD data showed.Mainly due to widespread rains in the national capital last week, the city's air quality oscillated between 'good' and 'satisfactory' categories.On Tuesday, the city recorded an air quality index of 97, down from 81 on Monday.An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the air quality may slowly slip into the 'moderate' category over the next two days."Delhi and its surrounding areas are in low wind regime. Widespread rainfall is not likely for the next three days (and) that can lead to slow deterioration of air quality," it said.