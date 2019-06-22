Rain water harvesting only solution to hard water problem: UP minister

Mathura, Jun 22 (PTI) Rain water harvesting is the only solution to the hard water problem afflicting villages in Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh Minister Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh said and sought people's cooperation to solve the problem.Use of submersible pumps should be minimised and rain water harvesting should be made a people's movement, said the Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Panchayati Raj and PWD.At the inauguration of a rain water harvesting project in Junsuti village, Singh administered a pledge to the villagers to make the programme a grand success in letter and spirit. PTI CORR NSDNSD