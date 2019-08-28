Rainfall, floods claim eight lives in Punjab: Report

Chandigarh, Aug 28 (PTI) Eight people have lost their lives due to heavy rainfall and floods in Punjab, claimed a state government report on Wednesday. According to the report shared by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on his Twitter handle, five people died in Ludhiana and one each in Fazilka, Roopnagar (Ropar) and Jalandhar. The state government raised the assessment of damage due to rainfall and floods to Rs 2,000 crore. "I am grateful to @adgpi, @NDRFHQ, @PunjabGovtIndia Officials along with people who came together to repair breaches and safeguard lives. Damage assessed will cost the state approximately Rs 2,000 crore, which includes compensation and damage to the state's infrastructure," Amarinder said in his tweet. The state government had earlier estimated the damage to the tune of Rs 1,700 crore. It had sought Rs 1,000 crore from the Centre in a special flood-relief package. As per the report, over 550 villages were affected by heavy rainfall and floods. Over 1,400 'pucca' houses were fully or severely damaged in addition to 298 houses that were partially damaged. Crops over 1.72-lakh acres were affected, the report claimed. The state government had declared the situation in affected areas a natural calamity. The recent heavy rainfall and the release of excess water from the Bhakra dam into the Sutlej river and its tributaries had inundated several villages parts of Punjab, causing extensive damage. People in Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Ferozepur, Rupnagar, Moga and Ludhiana districts have lost their houses, belongings and standing crops. PTI CHS VSD RDKRDK