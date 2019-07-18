Rainfall in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 18 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan received rainfall ranging from 2 cm to 12 cm in the past 24 hours, a meteorological department official said Thursday. Khetri town in Jhunjhunu district recorded 12 cm rainfall, followed by 6 cm each in Rupbas town in Bharatpur district and Sujangarh city in Churu district, 5 cm each in Bhuhana in Jhunjhunu and Tibi in Hanumangarh district. Various other places in the state recorded 2 cm to 4 cm rainfall during the period, the official said. On Thursday, Jaipur recorded 9.4 mm rainfall, followed by 6.6 cm in Ajmer, 5.4 mm in Churu and 1.8 mm in Kota, he said. Bikaner with 40.8 degrees Celsius was the hottest place in the state, followed by 38.9 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 38.8 degrees Celsius each in Jodhpur and Barmer, 38.6 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar and 35.8 degrees Celsius in Jaipur. The MeT department has forecast light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm likely to occur at a few places in east Rajasthan and at isolated places in west Rajasthan. PTI AG AQS