Rains bring minimum temperatures down in city

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Light to heavy rains in parts of the national capital brought the minimum temperature down to three notches below the normal on Monday, even as humidity levels shot up to 100 per cent."The maximum temperature was recorded at 36.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, while the minimum settled at 24.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal," a Meteorological Department official said.The humidity levels oscillated between 100 per cent and 56 per cent.The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides the official figures for the city, recorded 3.6 mm rainfall since morning, while no rainfall was recorded at the Palam Observatory.Lodhi Road, Aya Nagar and Ridge area observatories recorded 4.5 mm, 1.1 mm and 25 mm rainfall respectively. The weatherman has predicted rains and cloudy sky for Tuesday.On Sunday, the minimum temperature settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.5 degrees Celsius. PTI GJS IJT