Rains bring respite from heat in Delhi

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Friday providing some relief to Delhiites from the scorching heat.The Safdarjung observatory, recording of which is considered official for the city, received 2.4 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm. Areas under Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar received 7.6 mm, 1.8 mm, 0.2 mm and 3.6 mm of rainfall, respectively.The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, while the maximum was recorded at 37.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average. Humidity oscillated between 100 per cent and 53 per cent.The weatherman has forecast cloudy skies for Saturday with the possibility of thunderstorm accompanied with very light rains and gusty winds.The weather is likely to remain pleasant on Saturday and the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 37 degrees and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.On Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.7 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius. PTI SLB SLB SNESNE