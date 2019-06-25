Rains bring temperature down in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Jun 25 (PTI) Rain brought relief to the residents of Himachal Pradesh from the scorching heat as the maximum temperatures fell by two to three notches on Tuesday, the MeT Department said. Sundernagar has received 61.6 mm of rainfall since Monday evening, followed by Shimla 43.8 mm, Solan 42.1 mm, Manali 37, Bilaspur 34.5, Kufri 32, Bharwain 18, Kharapathar 17, Kalpa 14.8, Bhuntar 13.8, Una 12.2, Sangla 8, Mandi 5.1, Keylong, Jhanjali and Chamba 5 mm each, Dalhousie and Amb 4 mm each, Palampur 3.4 and Pooh 1 mm of rainfall, it said. Una continued to be the hottest place in the state with a high of 39 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest temperature in Himachal Pradesh was recorded at tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 8.2 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Bilaspur was recorded at 33.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Hamirpur (33.1 degrees Celsius), Bilaspur (32.5 degrees Celsius), Mandi (31.2 degrees Celsius) and Sundernagar (30.6 degrees Celsius). Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri recorded maximum temperatures of of 23.5 degrees Celsius, 18, 20.4 and 16.1 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI DJI SNESNE