Rains, hailstorm lash parts of Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Rains accompanied by hailstorm lashed several parts of the national capital on Thursday. According to experts at private weather forecasting agency Skymet, the change in weather was due to a cyclonic circulation over north-west Rajasthan and adjoining Haryana and Punjab. Rains were witnessed over the northern plains, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West UP and parts of Rajasthan. But now the cyclonic circulation has subsided and the sky is expected to clear up by Friday in Delhi, the experts said. "The minimum temperature will now decrease over the next 24-48 hours due to commencement of cold winds from hills," said Mahesh Palawat, the vice president (Meteorology and Climate Change) of Skymet. The day temperature Thursday settled at 24.6 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 11.8 degrees, four notches below the normal, said a MeT Department official. The humidity oscillated between 98 and 54 per cent. The city received 0.8 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. The MeT office has forecast shallow fog in the morning for Friday followed by mainly clear skies. "The skies will be mainly clear. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at around 26 and 11 degrees, respectively," the weatherman said. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature settled at 25 degrees Celsius.